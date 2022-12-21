Three-star athlete Braeden Wisloski signs with Maryland football

Maryland football has officially signed three-star athlete Braeden Wisloski on Wednesday’s early national signing day, the team announced via Twitter. Having initially committed to play for the Terps in late June, Wisloski made it official Wednesday.

“I chose Maryland because I never felt that loved at any other school,” Wisloski told Testudo Times. “I knew I needed to go to the place where I was wanted. Out of all of the other schools Maryland stood out to me because of the coaches, players, facilities, and the community.”

Rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, Wisloski is a gifted athlete that can play multiple skill positions on the field. In his senior season at Southern Columbia Area High School in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, he racked up nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns in addition to having 12 catches for 265 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Led by Wisloski, the Tigers won their sixth consecutive PIAA Class 2A state championship this fall.

Wisloski can play multiple positions but is officially listed as a running back by Maryland.