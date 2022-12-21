Four-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden signs with Maryland football

Four-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden has officially signed with Maryland football after announcing his commitment to the program just a few days ago. He is the second four-star prospect to sign with Maryland from the class of 2023.

Head coach Mike Locksley has made edge rushers a priority this recruiting cycle with at least four who have already signed. Joining Gooden is another four-star edge rusher in Rico Walker.

Gooden is a Columbia, Maryland native and attended Good Counsel High School before transferring to Wilde Lake High School. He’s ranked as the 34th best edge rusher in the country and the 6th best overall player out of Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite.

With a six-foot-four and 204-pound frame, Gooden garnered offers from 20 schools, including Penn State and Tennessee. However, Gooden decided to stay home and suit up for Maryland next fall.

Gooden’s dad, Doc Gooden, is an esteemed athlete himself as a former MLB pitcher who was selected to four All-Star games and won a World Series with the New York Mets.