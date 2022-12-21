Three-star tight end AJ Szymanski signs with Maryland football

Maryland football officially signed three-star tight end AJ Szymanski on national early signing day on Wednesday, the program announced on Twitter.

Szymanski committed to Maryland in June but made it official on Wednesday. The Towson, Maryland native attended Loyola Blakefield High School where he played tight end and lined up at defensive end at times.

At six-foot-five and 245 pounds, Szymanski is the 58th-best tight end in the country and 30th-best prospect from Maryland in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Szymanski had 14 offers but decided to stay home and attend Maryland over Army, UConn, Bucknell and others.

Tight ends have been a huge part of Maryland’s offense in recent seasons and with the departure of CJ Dippre to the transfer portal, there will be an opportunity for younger guys to step up and make an immediate impact.