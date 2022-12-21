Three-star local athlete Mykel Morman signs with Maryland football

Maryland football secured an in-state commitment with three-star athlete Mykel Morman signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Maryland announced the news at 7:25 a.m., listing him as a defensive back for the program’s second announced signing of the day.

Morman, a standout at Wise High School in nearby Upper Marlboro, announced his commitment to the Terps on June 26. He is ranked as the 24th-best player in the state of Maryland, per the 247Sports Composite. Maryland was Morman’s only Division I offer, and his only other offer came from Division II Wheeling University.

After a strong showing in the 2022 season, Morman was an All-Met honorable mention by The Washington Post.

Participating in track and field, Morman showed his blazing speed, finishing third with a 10.64-second 100-meter time in the Maryland Class 4A Track and Field 100-meter championships this past spring.

Morman is a six-foot-one, 175-pound athlete who played defensive back during his high school career. His speed should prove to be an asset at the college level.