Three-star local athlete Mykel Morman signs with Maryland football

Morman attends Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
Photo courtesy of Mykel Morman’s Twitter
Maryland football secured an in-state commitment with three-star athlete Mykel Morman signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Maryland announced the news at 7:25 a.m., listing him as a defensive back for the program’s second announced signing of the day.

Morman, a standout at Wise High School in nearby Upper Marlboro, announced his commitment to the Terps on June 26. He is ranked as the 24th-best player in the state of Maryland, per the 247Sports Composite. Maryland was Morman’s only Division I offer, and his only other offer came from Division II Wheeling University.

After a strong showing in the 2022 season, Morman was an All-Met honorable mention by The Washington Post.

Participating in track and field, Morman showed his blazing speed, finishing third with a 10.64-second 100-meter time in the Maryland Class 4A Track and Field 100-meter championships this past spring.

Morman is a six-foot-one, 175-pound athlete who played defensive back during his high school career. His speed should prove to be an asset at the college level.

