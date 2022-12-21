Maryland football signs three-star tight end Dylan Wade

Three-star Florida tight end Dylan Wade confirmed his pledge to Maryland football by signing with the program following his June commitment to the Terps. Wade is currently the Terps’ fourth-highest rated recruit for the class of 2023. He is the first class of 2023 recruit to officially sign with Maryland football, with the team announcing his signing at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wade announced his commitment on June 27 via USA Today. He chose Maryland over offers from Kentucky, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue and Rutgers. The six-foot-four tight end ranks as the No. 135 player from Florida and the No. 75 athlete in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite.

Maryland is seeking help at the tight end position after star sophomore CJ Dippre entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, and Wade and fellow three-star AJ Szymanski are the Terps’ two listed commits at the position; four-star athlete Rico Walker is also listing himself as a tight end on social media platforms. Wade is also high school teammates with three-star wide receiver Derrick Rogers, who will join him in Maryland’s class of 2023.

In 2021, Wade recorded 25 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Wade also played as an edge rusher with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack last year. He made the switch to tight end only five games into his junior season after playing predominantly as a defensive end and quarterback.

In 2022, Wade had 49 carries for 255 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games played, also catching 15 passes for 147 yards and two scores. He also contributed 34 tackles, three sacks an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.