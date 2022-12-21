Three-star wide receiver Josh Richards signs with Maryland football

Maryland football has officially signed wide receiver Josh Richards, who is one of five receivers expected to sign with the Terps Wednesday, as the program looks to sustain the recent success it has had at the position. The signing was announced on Twitter at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The six-foot-four, 180-pound prospect announced his commitment back on June 27, the third receiver to announce his decision to come to College Park at the time.

He finished his senior season at East Orange Campus High School in New Jersey with 43 catches, 755 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games. He is currently starting for the school’s varsity basketball team as well.

Richards is the 26th-ranked prospect in New Jersey, and the 197th-ranked receiver in the country, per the 247Sports Composite,

The lengthy outside receiver will have tons of competition in a wide receiver room looking to rebuild after the departures of stars Dontay Demus Jr., Jacob Copeland and Rakim Jarrett.