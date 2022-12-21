Maryland football signs three-star running back Nolan Ray

Maryland football added another prospect to its already rich running back room, with three-star Nolan Ray signing with the program Wednesday. The team announced the signing via Twitter.

Ray committed to the Terps on July 9, becoming the first, and only, true running back to join the Terps in the 2023 class.

He currently ranks as the No. 78 running back in the country and No. 21 player in Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan product is the only player of the Terps’ 23-man class not from the East Coast.

The six-foot, 200-pound back impressed in his junior season at Brother Rice High School, leading the team to a 7A state semifinal appearance behind his 1,097 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He’ll be a longshot to be an impact player in his freshman season with the Terps already fielding a strong collection of young players out of the backfield with Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton II and Ramon Brown expecting to share the majority of the carries.

Ray told Testudo Times he will not be enrolling early.