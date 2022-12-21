Maryland football officially signs four-star athlete Rico Walker

One of the biggest splashes of Maryland football’s 2023 recruiting class has made it official, as four-star Rico Walker signed his national letter of intent to play for Maryland football Wednesday. The program announced the signing via Twitter.

Walker created a lot of buzz by becoming the first four-star to commit to Maryland’s incoming class last Wednesday. Fellow four-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden joined him just a few days later, committing to Maryland last Sunday.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Walker is ranked as the No. 214 player in America, the No. 9 player in North Carolina and the 24th-best edge rusher in the nation. Though listed as an edge rusher on 247Sports, On3, ESPN and Rivals, Walker played both sides of the ball at Hickory High School in North Carolina. His Instagram bio reads “TE @terpsfootball,” which implies that he may be playing on the offensive side of the ball at Maryland.

At six-foot-three and 233 pounds, Walker has shown the athleticism to be an impact player all over the field, though recruiting outlets inevitably think his potential is as a defensive end. Walker previously was committed to North Carolina but decommitted on Nov. 11. According to his Instagram, Walker also visited national powers Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia.

Recent blue-chip defensive prospects such as Jaishawn Barham and Chop Robinson did not only play, but were difference-makers during their first year at Maryland. Walker could be the next in line to make an impact in 2023.