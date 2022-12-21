Three-star interior offensive lineman Tamarus Walker signs with Maryland football

Maryland football has officially added more depth to its 2023 offensive line, as three-star interior offensive lineman Tamarus Walker signed with the program Wednesday. The program announced the signing at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday via Twitter.

“Terp Nation I am really excited and can’t wait to get to work with this class,” Walker told Testudo Times. “We have some guys coming in that are ready to contribute to a great program that is moving in the right direction. I stayed home to put on for my hometown team. I was Maryland’s third commit, but most importantly the first hometown commit and I take pride in that.”

On June 12, Walker became the first class of 2023 player from the state of Maryland to commit to the program. He currently ranks as the No. 104 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 31 overall player in Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound prospect attends McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. The Baltimore Sun named him to their 2022 All-Metro first team. According to the article, Walker finished the year with 15 pancake blocks. Fellow Maryland commit and three-star wide receiver Ryan Manning joined Walker on the team.

Walker likely slots in as an offensive guard, though the Baltimore Sun reported that he played every spot on the offensive line this season. Walker joins fellow three-star Deandre Duffus as incoming interior offensive linemen in head coach Mike Locksley’s 2023 recruiting class.

Other McDonogh products on Maryland’s current roster include starting safety Dante Trader Jr., backup kicker Harrison Beattie and freshman tight end Preston Howard. Walker had previous offers from Boston College, Bowling Green and Charlotte among others.

Walker told Testudo Times that while he would have liked to enroll early, McDonogh does not allow that. He will be arriving with the rest of the freshmen and the newcomers ahead of the 2023 season.