Maryland football signs three-star edge rusher Dillan Fontus

Maryland football has officially landed three-star edge rusher Dillan Fontus, who signed with the Terps on Wednesday. The team officially announced the signing on Instagram.

With a six-foot-five, 245-pound frame, Fontus is a talented rusher than can play on both the outside and inside of the defensive line. Fontus played high school football at Canarsie, a public school in Brooklyn, New York.

Fontus is the 94th-best edge rusher in the country and the third-best player out of New York, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Fontus received offers from 19 schools, including Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska before he committed to Maryland in July.

Fontus joins a prolific group of edge rushers that have committed to Maryland in the 2023 class, including four-star prospects Dylan Gooden and Rico Walker.