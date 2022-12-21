Maryland football signs three-star edge rusher Dillan Fontus

Maryland football has officially landed three-star edge rusher Dillan Fontus, who signed with the Terps on Wednesday. The team officially announced the signing on Instagram.
With a six-foot-five, 245-pound frame, Fontus is a talented rusher than can play on both the outside and inside of the defensive line. Fontus played high school football at Canarsie, a public school in Brooklyn, New York.
Fontus is the 94th-best edge rusher in the country and the third-best player out of New York, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Fontus received offers from 19 schools, including Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska before he committed to Maryland in July.
Committed‼️‼️@UMD_CoachBaker @CoachLocks @CoachEugene10 @JoeMento @CoachBEllis9 @Coach_HugginsJr @BrianDohn247 @ShawnB247@RivalsFriedman @alexgleitman @SWiltfong247@DemetricDWarren@ryanwpatti pic.twitter.com/WnSZhVFiyV— Dillan Fontus (@dillanfontus1) July 24, 2022
Fontus joins a prolific group of edge rushers that have committed to Maryland in the 2023 class, including four-star prospects Dylan Gooden and Rico Walker.
Loading comments...