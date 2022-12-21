Maryland football signs three-star cornerback Tayvon Nelson

New York three-star cornerback Tayvon Nelson will officially be a Terp, signing his national letter of intent Wednesday to play for Maryland football in 2023.

Nelson, alongside Canarsie High School teammate Dillan Fontus, first committed to Maryland on July 23.

Listed at six-foot-one and 175 pounds, Nelson ranks as the No. 126 cornerback in America and the 10th-best player in New York, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had previous offers from West Virginia, Penn State and Purdue among others before signing with the Terps.

Nelson forms an incoming freshmen cornerback group with fellow three-star signees Jonathan Akins and Kevis Thomas.