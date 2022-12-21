Three-star interior offensive lineman Deandre Duffus signs with Maryland football

Three-star interior offensive lineman Deandre Duffus is officially heading to College Park. The Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School (Hollywood, Florida) product has put pen to paper, signing his national letter of intent to play for Maryland football Wednesday.

Duffus announced his commitment to Maryland on July 3, one that he stuck with over the last five-plus months. Duffus ranks as the No. 91 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the 170th-best player in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite,. Duffus’ ranking has risen since he committed; he was just the No. 107 interior offensive lineman in the country in July.

Spending time at left guard for Chaminade-Madonna, Duffus also held offers from Indiana, Florida, Penn State and Tennessee among various others. Duffus’ 247Sports page lists him at six-foot-four and 330 pounds.

Duffus has received numerous honors during his high school career, including being named to the 2022 State Championship All-Tournament Team by FloridaHSFootball.com and being named all-county by the South Florida Sun Sentinel in 2021.