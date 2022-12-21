Three-star wide receiver Ryan Manning signs with Maryland football

Three-star wide receiver Ryan Manning has officially signed with Maryland football, the team announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Manning joins a growing list of wide receiver prospects that have stayed local in recent years and signed with head coach Mike Locksley’s program. Manning committed on June 18 after earning offers from 15 schools, including Big Ten foes Penn State and Minnesota.

Manning is ranked as the 160th-best receiver in the country and the 21st-best player in Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a junior in high school, Manning attended Bowie High School and had a prolific season with 39 catches for 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns. Manning transferred to powerhouse St. Frances for his senior season. This past fall, Manning accumulated 16 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns in five games played, according to MaxPreps.

The five-foot-11, 170-pound pass-catcher joins a talented class of 2023 wide receivers. Manning is one of four receivers who have signed or are expected to sign on early signing day.

Maryland’s wide receiver room lost a ton of production to the NFL Draft, including Rakim Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland. While the Terps never have a shortage of talent at the wide receiver position, there could be room for freshmen to make an immediate impact, including Manning.