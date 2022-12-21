Maryland football signs three-star cornerback Kevis Thomas

Three-star cornerback Kevis Thomas has officially signed with Maryland football, the team announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Thomas announced his commitment to Maryland back on July 31, but made it official on Early National Signing Day.

Thomas is from Georgia and attended Valdosta Lowndes High School the last two years. He is ranked as the 57th-best cornerback in the country and 58th-best player out of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. Thomas is the first player from Georgia to sign with Maryland out of high school since Treron Collins and Erwin Byrd in 2019.

Thomas moved from Florida to Georgia prior to the 2021 season. At Valdosta Lowndes in 2021, Thomas earned an All-Region second team selection while tallying 25 tackles and an interception.

This past fall, Thomas was used on both sides of the field as a cornerback and receiver. As a pass-catcher, Thomas hauled in 22 catches for 427 yards and three touchdowns. He also served as a kickoff returner, where he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Check out this highlight! Mr.Him https://t.co/wogqm3WuhN — Kevis Thomas (@Ballislifekt) September 26, 2022

At six-foot, 179 pounds, Thomas is part of a strong 2023 cornerback class heading to Maryland. He joins fellow three-star signees Tayvon Nelson and Jonathan Akins as newcomers to the cornerback room.

Thomas originally committed to Vanderbilt before back tracking and re-opening his commitment in June. He visited College Park in mid-June and announced his commitment a little over a month later. After signing Wednesday morning, he is officially a Terp.