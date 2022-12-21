Maryland football signs three-star Florida cornerback Jonathan Akins

Three-star cornerback Jonathan Akins has officially signed with Maryland football Wednesday, the team announced via Twitter.

Akins initially committed to the Terps on June 20, becoming the fifth commit to Mike Locksley’s 2023 class at the time. Akins ranks as the 108th-best cornerback and the No. 153 player in the state of Florida, per the 247Sports Composite. His current rank in Florida is a rise of 25 spots compared to when he committed to the Terps.

As our own Emmett Siegel scribed at the time of his commitment, Akins’ high school — Madison County High School — is a small school of only about 500 students, meaning that he has generally flown under the radar.

Akins was named First Team All-Florida for Class 1A by FloridaHSFootball.com in 2021. Akins has blazing speed and could be a force on punt returns as well. He also held offers from Troy, South Florida, Miami (Ohio) and Coastal Carolina.