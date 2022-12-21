Three-star edge rusher DJ Samuels signs with Maryland football

Maryland football has officially signed three-star edge rusher DJ Samuels to its 2023 recruiting class, the team announced via Twitter.

Samuels, a product of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, initially committed to Maryland on July 8. He is the No. 106 edge rusher and 21st-best player in New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The incoming freshman, listed at six-foot-two and 240 pounds on the Bergen Catholic roster, was named First Team all-New Jersey for the third time this December. Samuels had 28 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five pass breakups while also playing fullback, according to his Twitter post sharing the news.

During his senior season, Samuels demonstrated his explosive speed to get into the backfield and ability to shed defenders with ease. Samuels also held offers from Big Ten foes Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers.