MM 12.20: Maryland football lands FCS all-American defensive end Donnell Brown in transfer portal

Just hours before Wednesday’s national early signing day, St. Francis (Pa.) transfer and FCS All-American sophomore defensive end Donnell Brown committed to Maryland football Monday night.

Brown is from Upper Malboro, Maryland, and is a former three-star recruit from Riverdale Baptist High School. Brown has been on the St. Francis roster since 2019 and has at least two years of eligibility remaining due to redshirting his freshman year and the COVID-19 pandemic that granted him an extra year of eligibility.

In his redshirt freshman season in 2021, he had five sacks, 46 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. That year, he earned All-Northeastern Conference second-team honors and played in all 11 games.

This year, Brown truly shined for the Red Flashes, posting 5.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, ranking eighth and fourth respectively in the NEC despite being double-teamed frequently. Brown was also first in fumble recoveries in the NEC with three, including a scoop and score for a touchdown. Brown leaves St. Francis after being named NEC Defensive Player of the Year, All-NEC First Team, and an FCS All-American Sophomore.

Maryland men’s basketball slipped out of the AP poll after its 27-point loss to UCLA at home. The Terps remained ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 23.

Maryland right-handed pitcher Jason Savacool, catcher Luke Shliger, and shortstop Matt Shaw were all named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-American second team. Shaw was recently projected as a future first-rounder in next year’s MLB draft by MLB Pipeline.

Maryland women’s basketball stayed at No. 15 in the AP poll. The Terps play IPFW tomorrow morning on the road.

Testudo is gearing up for Maryland football’s appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Mike Locksley and Maryland football are excited for Wednesday’s early national signing day.