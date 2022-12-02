Game thread: No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against No. 16 Illinois in a highly anticipated top-25 showdown at the XFINITY Center. The Terps have a chance to remain undefeated and move to 8-0 with a win.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois preview
How to watch No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois
No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball cruises to 79-54 win over Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Three takeaways from No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball’s blowout win at Louisville
Testudo Times Podcast: Special guest Boomer Esiason joins
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start
Maryland men’s basketball cracks AP poll for first time under Willard, landing at No. 23
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s impressive weekend performance
Maryland men’s basketball early-season notebook
MM 11.10: Maryland men’s and women’s basketball early signing day roundup
The 2022-23 Big Ten men’s basketball preview
Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
Loading comments...