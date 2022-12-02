How to watch No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois

No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball improved to 7-0 with a blow out of Louisville on the road Tuesday, and optimism surrounding the program in year one under Kevin Willard continued to grow. Friday night, the Terps will get a chance to demonstrate just how ready for the spotlight they are for in a huge home matchup with No. 16 Illinois.

The Fighting Illini enter the game with a 6-1 record, their only loss coming to No. 3 Virginia. They already have an impressive win on their resume in the form of a nine-point victory over No. 21 UCLA, who the Terps will host on Dec. 14. The Illini are led by Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging almost 20 points per game.

This will be the Terps’ first test against a ranked opponent as well as their first conference game. They have completely dominated every game they have played this season, winning each by at least 16 points. XFINITY Center should see one of its best crowds in years, with student tickets being sold out for multiple days and few general public tickets available.

The numbers

Maryland: 7-0, 0-0 Big Ten

Illinois: 6-1, 0-0 Big Ten

All Time Series: Maryland leads, 13-7

Odds: Maryland -2 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

How to watch and listen

Friday, December 2, 9:00 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore), 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (sideline)

Streaming: SlingTV

