MM 12.2: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones and Anastasia Russ named to All-Big Ten second team

Fifth-year middle blocker Rainelle Jones and redshirt junior middle blocker Anastasia Russ earned Big Ten volleyball postseason honors as they were named Second Team All-Big Ten. Jones and Russ played pivotal roles for the Terps on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Jones is the first Terp in program history to lead the NCAA in any statistical category, as she averaged 1.59 blocks per set for the second consecutive year. Over the course of the 2022 season, Jones had three double-digit block performances, including 11 rejections in the season finale against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Her performance during the 2022 campaign was recognized, as she earned two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week awards.

Russ joined her defensive counterpart as an All-Big Ten honoree and as the second Terp to lead in a statistical category in her first season wearing a Maryland uniform. Russ led the NCAA in total blocks with a whopping 182. Russ also wrapped up hear 2022 season ranking top five in blocks per set with 1.54.

Jones and Russ have cemented their names in the Maryland record books following the 2022 season. Jones is now the all-time leader in total blocks with 718 while Russ holds the single-season record for block assists, totaling 160.

The Terps ended their up-and-down season with an overall record of 16-16. Despite the average record, Maryland picked up two huge top-10 wins over Purdue and Ohio State. The Terps will regroup in the offseason and will look to display more consistent play to earn them a spot in the NCAA Tournament next year.

In other news

Diamond Miller had ice in her veins as she knocked down a buzzer-beater from the elbow, upsetting No. 7 Notre Dame in a 74-72 victory. Andrew Chodes recapped the game.

Maryland football wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the team’s bowl game.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Lavender Briggs reached the 1,000 career point milestone.

Maryland track & field opens up its season in Annapolis, Maryland at the Navy Invitational.

Maryland softball has released its 2023 spring schedule.

Maryland wrestling continues to climb the power rankings after a historic start to its 2022-2023 season.

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw and catcher Luke Shliger are two names to watch in the 2023 MLB Draft. They both landed on D1Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list.