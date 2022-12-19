MM 12.19: Maryland football lands local four-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden

Four-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden announced his commitment to Maryland football Sunday, giving head coach Mike Locksley his 23rd commit and second four-star of his 2023 class that ranks in the top 40 nationally.

Gooden is from Olney, Maryland, keeping true to Locksley’s goal of securing rich, local talent. He fielded offers from 17 other Power Five schools, including Penn State, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Rutgers. Nine of Maryland’s 23 commits so far are from the DMV.

At six-foot-four and 204 pounds, he was the No. 6 recruit in Maryland and No. 48 edge rusher in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. Gooden played at Good Counsel before transferring to Wilde Lake.

Athleticism runs in Gooden’s family, as his dad is former MLB pitcher Doc Gooden, who was a four-time All-Star and World Series champion with the New York Mets.

Alongside fellow four-star edge Rico Walker — who committed to the Terps earlier this week — Gooden will look to propel the Terps’ defense in 2023. Gooden and Walker are Maryland’s lone four-star commits ahead of national early signing day Wednesday.

In other news

FIU transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers committed to Maryland football as well Sunday, giving a much-needed boost to its wide receiver room.

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw checked in as the No. 20 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 draft prospects.

From Maryland to the Cape Cod League, Matt Shaw has hit everywhere he's been.



— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 18, 2022

Former Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore hauled in an impressive touchdown against the Steelers.

— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 18, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball head coach Lefty Driesell had high praise for current coach Kevin Willard.

High praise from the legend



— Maryland Men's Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 16, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball put out a behind-the-scenes look at its three wins against Notre Dame, Purdue and UConn.

▶️ ᴜɴᴅᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱʜᴇʟʟ | Episode 2



— Maryland Women's Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 15, 2022

Maryland football defensive end Durell Nchami declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday. He will still play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Former Maryland football wideout and Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs continues to make an impact off the field.