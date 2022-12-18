FIU transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers commits to Maryland football

Florida International transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers has committed to Maryland, he announced via Instagram and Twitter late Sunday night.

Chambers, a native of Baltimore and a Baltimore Polytechnic Institute product, returns home to suit up for the Terps in 2023.

Chambers had a productive fall with 51 receptions for 544 yards and four touchdowns. However, he really broke onto the FBS scene in his 2021 junior season, hauling in 45 catches for 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns. Chambers set single-season school records for receiving yards and touchdown receptions that year.

The veteran started his college career at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas in 2018, though he did not appear in any games. He eventually transferred to Sacred Heart and starred in 2019 en route to being named an FCS All-American; his 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ultimately transferred again and ended up at FIU.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound wideout brings much-needed production and experience to a Maryland wide receiver room that loses a lot of it. Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland are all headed to the NFL draft after wrapping up their college careers. Jeshaun Jones is weighing taking a sixth year to return to Maryland. Jones will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

If Jones returns, he, Chambers and rising junior Tai Felton will headline a wide receiver core that should also see a jump from current freshmen Octavian Smith Jr., Shaleak Knotts and Leon Haughton Jr.

Chambers took an official visit to College Park this weekend before committing to Mike Locksley’s program.