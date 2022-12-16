MM 12.16: Maryland gymnasts Emma Silberman and Reese McClure named Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch

Emma Silberman and Reese McClure, two seniors on the Maryland gymnastics team, have been named to the 2022-23 Big Ten Gymnasts to watch list before the commencement of their season on Jan. 13.

During the 2022 season, Silberman competed in all 13 meets for Maryland and five in the all-around. The senior had a successful season as she tied her career-best 9.8500 on vault six times. On top of that, she also set a new career-high and tied the program record on bars with a 9.9500. Silberman ranked fifth in the all-around against Minnesota and Pitt on Feb. 14 and placed seventh overall at the Big Five Meet.

McClure, a native of Frederick, Maryland, competed in 11 meets for the Terps on beam and six meets on the floor in 2022. She matched her career-high 9.925 on the beam and had a career-tying performance with a 9.900 on the floors at the Towson Tri Meet.

The Terps will open up their season in just four weeks at the West Virginian Tri Meet as they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kent State Golden Flashes. Maryland will enter the matchup as the No. 7 ranked team in the Big Ten preseason standings.

In other news

Emmett Siegel published his takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s embarrassing home loss to UCLA.

Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones is going pro as she signs with UnionVolley Pinerolo in Italy.





Congratulations to @rainellejones0 as she signs with UnionVolley Pinerolo in Italy to begin her professional career! pic.twitter.com/iLfjpwgObC — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) December 15, 2022

Four-star edge rusher Rico Walker committed to Maryland football on Monday night.

Jaxon Smith had a sweet takedown which helped propel Maryland wrestling in its victory over Navy on Dec. 11.