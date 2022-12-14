Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball vs. UCLA pregame show

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors dive into No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball, including a breakdown of its loss to Tennessee and a preview of Wednesday night’s showdown vs. UCLA. Next, they talk Maryland women’s basketball’s up-and-down but exciting season. Finally, they wrap up with the latest in Maryland football.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Tennessee at the Barclays Center this past Sunday. A breakdown of the game.

Analyzing recent player performances and team trends and their impact through 10 games.

A full preview of Wednesday night’s top-20 matchup between the Terps and No. 16 UCLA.

Discussing Maryland women’s basketball’s season thus far, including how the program has impacted the Big Ten year after year.

Diving into recent nuggets and developments surrounding Maryland football.

Tune into Nov. 30’s podcast featuring a very special guest in Maryland football legend Boomer Esiason. Find last week’s episode here.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.