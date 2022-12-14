Game thread: No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 UCLA

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against one of the nation’s best in No. 16 UCLA at the XFINITY Center.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 UCLA preview
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball vs. UCLA pregame show
How to watch No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 UCLA
MM 12.13: Maryland women’s and men’s basketball slide different directions in latest AP polls
Takeaways from No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to No. 7 Tennessee
No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball’s comeback falls just short in 56-53 loss to No. 7 Tennessee
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball schedule heats up
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start
Maryland men’s basketball early-season notebook
The 2022-23 Big Ten men’s basketball preview
Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
Loading comments...