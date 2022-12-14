MM 12.14: Three Maryland field hockey players earn All-American honors

Three Maryland field hockey players were named NFHCA All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sophomore forward Hope Rose and graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar were named to the first team. Senior midfielder Emma DeBerdine made the third team.

Rose was also a Second Team All-Big Ten selection after leading Maryland in goals (14) and ranking fourth in assists (8). This year marks her second consecutive NFHCA All-American selection, as she earned a spot on the second team after a 2021 season that saw her named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Van Rootselaar had a huge season for the Terps after three seasons at Brown, racking up 12 goals and three assists. She was one of two Terps to earn First Team All-Big Ten honors — DeBerdine the other — and scored two overtime game-winning goals in a row against No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Northwestern.

DeBerdine was named an All-American for the first time since her 2019 freshman campaign, tallying seven goals and seven assists for Maryland this season. She was also included on the NFHCA Division I senior team.

Rose, Van Rootselaar, DeBerdine and the Terps reached the program’s 21st Final Four during the 2022 season, coming up just short against Northwestern in the national semifinals.

In other news

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett announced that he has declared for the NFL draft and will forgo the Terps’ bowl game.

Sam Oshtry previewed No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s game against UCLA tonight.

Jack Parry recapped the past week for former Terps in the NFL.

Maryland Athletics congratulated the 25 student-athletes that earned degrees this semester.

Congrats to our 2022 Winter Graduates!



See more ⬇️ https://t.co/ul243dSumR — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 13, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball encouraged fans to wear white for the team’s game versus UCLA.

Seven Maryland wrestlers were ranked for the fourth week in a row.

Individual Rankings update ⤵️



Make that four weeks in a row with seven guys in both rankings#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/TepBEZljsD — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 13, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball shared a highlight reel from its win over UConn on Sunday.