MM 12.13: Maryland women’s and men’s basketball slide different directions in latest AP polls

Maryland men’s and women’s basketball had polar opposite weeks, which was reflected in the release of both AP polls Monday.

The men slid down from No. 13 to No. 20, and the women moved up from No. 20 to No. 15.

For the women's team, it traveled to Purdue last Thursday for its first Big Ten road game, which resulted in a 77-74 win over the Boilermakers. The Terps were coming off a blowout loss to Nebraska, so the Purdue nail-biter and was necessary to get them back on track for their next game against powerhouse UConn. Three days later, they beat the No. 6 Huskies, 85-78, at the XFINITY Center. It was the Terps’ last major test in nonconference play, and they answered the call, earning their first-ever win over the Huskies.

The women will travel to Purdue Fort Wayne for their last nonconference game of the season on Dec. 21 before facing Minnesota nine days later on Dec. 30.

The men’s team was handed its first loss of the season last Tuesday in its first Big Ten road game at Wisconsin. The Terps struggled shooting the ball, a trend that continued into Sunday against No. 7 Tennessee.

The Terps trailed by 21 points at the Barclays Center against the Vols but stormed back in the second half to make it a one-possession game in the last minute of regulation. While this feat was impressive, Maryland’s 0-2 week was reflected in its new ranking as it dropped seven spots to No. 20.

It’s a top-20 matchup in CP on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/h0YL9mV9X3 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 12, 2022

The Terps also dropped from No. 6 to No. 17 in the NET rankings, and are now 1-2 against quadrant one opponents. KenPom.com currently has Maryland at No. 17 in the country.

Maryland will end its stretch of tough games against No. 16 UCLA on Dec. 14 at the XFINITY Center, and then have a nine-day break before its next game against Saint Peter’s.

In other news

Maryland wrestling continues to make Maryland history, sitting at 5-0 for the first time since 2011.

5-0 for first time since the 2011-12 season



No. 23 @TerpsWrestling is on the rise pic.twitter.com/pHAvIpiSf2 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 12, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese was named ESPN’s Coach of the Week.

Kevin Willard spoke about the resiliency of his team after a tough loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

"They're a tough group"



Resilience is in our DNA ️ @KevinWillard pic.twitter.com/lrMfI7txbK — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 12, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter continues to ball in Sacramento.