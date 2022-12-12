MM 12.12: Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman named USILA Coach of the Year

Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman was named Division I Coach of the Year by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association, the organization announced Thursday. Tillman was honored at the USILA convention in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

Tillman led the 2022 Terps to perhaps the best season in college lacrosse history, going 18-0 en route to securing the national title on Memorial Day. With the undefeated record, Tillman also secured Big Ten Tournament and regular-season titles.

Entering his 13th season at Maryland in 2023, Tillman has cemented his spot as one of the best coaches in the sport. A two-time national champion as a coach, Tillman has reached a remarkable nine Final Fours and holds an impeccable 28-9 mark in the NCAA Tournament.

Also unanimously named the Big Ten Coach of the Year last season, Tillman’s squad set an NCAA single-season record with 204 assists while breaking various other program records. Maryland has lost one game in the last two seasons — the 2021 national championship game by one goal.

In other news

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball’s rampant comeback came up just short against No. 7 Tennessee Sunday. Sam Oshtry had the game story from Brooklyn.

No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball took down No. 6 UConn in front of an electric XFINITY Center crowd. Andrew Chodes had the game story from the Terps’ first-ever win over the Huskies.

Cincinnati transfer cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard committed to Maryland football Sunday, providing a big boost to a secondary that loses talent heading into the 2023 season.

Former Maryland football Chigoziem Okonkwo is starting to break out for the Tennessee Titans during his rookie year.

CHIG CHIG CHIG pic.twitter.com/4dr9mRqenO — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 11, 2022

No. 23 Maryland wrestling took down Navy to stay undefeated.

Bonus points we're huge for us today



Shoutout to Braxton, Ethen and Jaxon for their major victories



Feels good to be 5-0#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/W9LzaNGX6j — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 12, 2022

Diamond Miller iced the win for Maryland women’s basketball, which also shared some pictures of the crowd.

Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer celebrated one year at the school.