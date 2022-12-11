How to watch No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 7 Tennessee

After a tough loss in Wisconsin, No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball faces its most challenging test of the season Sunday, as it travels to Brooklyn, New York, to face the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Maryland had been perfect all season until last Tuesday, and the Vols picked themselves up from a bad upset and have been scorching hot since then. Although Tennessee has not started SEC play yet, it has a win over reigning national champion Kansas and has dominated every opponent it has faced this season. Tennessee is ranked third on KenPom and ranked first in adjusted defensive efficiency. The only issue for the Vols is injury problems, one of which is affecting star guard Santiago Vescovi, who could be on track to return Sunday.

It won’t be easy, but the Terps could spark a new win streak with a victory.

The numbers

Maryland: 8-1, 1-1 Big Ten

Tennessee: 8-1, 0-0 SEC

All-time series: Tied 2-2

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland +5, O/U 134

How to watch and listen

Sunday, December 11, 4:30 PM ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: FS1— Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: WJZ-AM 1300 (Baltimore), The TEAM 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Tom Marchitto (engineer)

