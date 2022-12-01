Dontay Demus Jr. announces he will enter NFL Draft, sit out Maryland’s bowl game

Maryland senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. will skip the Terps’ bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, he announced on social media Thursday.

Thank you Terp Nation , 7 Out pic.twitter.com/4Y6kwsbg30 — Dontay Demus Jr (@_godof5) December 1, 2022

“Coming from where I came from, it was not easy to make it to College, let alone graduate from High school,” Demus Jr. said in the post. “After a lot of discussion with my immediate family, I have decided to forgo the bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Terp Nation, you have been nothing but great to me and I cannot thank you enough for everything.”

Demus Jr., a native of Washington, D.C., is a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and ranks top 10 at Maryland in career yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions. He played five seasons at Maryland, coming back for the 2022 season after a knee injury forced him to miss the final seven games of the 2021 campaign. That 2021 season was by far on pace to be the most productive of his collegiate career, as he was on pace for over 1,000 receiving yards.

Demus Jr.’s recovery from his injury continued throughout the 2022 season, but he miraculously managed to play in all 12 games, racking up 233 yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions.

Sports Illustrated gave Demus Jr. a third-round grade in its evaluation of his NFL Draft profile.