MM 12.1: Multiple Maryland football players enter transfer portal, Copeland declares for NFL Draft

As Maryland football awaits its bowl game for the second consecutive year, the team looks to the future as players have already announced their intentions of leaving the program by either entering the transfer portal or going professional.

Junior wide receiver Jacob Copeland declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday on social media, foregoing his last year of eligibility and opting not to play in Maryland’s bowl game. After transferring to Maryland from Florida, Copeland put up decent numbers with his 376 receiving yards being the fourth-most amongst all Terps. His highlight game at Maryland was against Charlotte, when he had four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns, the only touchdowns he would score as a Terp.

Sophomore tight end C.J. Dippre announced Wednesday that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal. Dippre, along with Corey Dyches, was able to soften the blow of losing tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo to the NFL, offering a great option with 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He is a big loss to the tight end depth chart for the Maryland offense and leaves not long after Mike Miller, the Terps’ tight end coach, reportedly agreed to a deal to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte.

Another significant loss to the transfer portal was redshirt senior linebacker Ahmad McCullough. His 29 solo tackles ranked fourth on the team and second amongst linebackers. He also had a sack and three tackles for loss.

Other players that announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal were offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green, linebackers Kameron Blount and Terrance Butler Jr., defensive back Jaylon Venerable, defensive lineman Zion Shockley and tight end Weston Wolff.

In other news

Thirteen Maryland football players received Big Ten honors.

Terps football legend Boomer Esiason joined Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on the Testudo Times Podcast to talk about Maryland, college sports and more.

Maryland women’s basketball is in South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame. Dylan Manfre previewed the game.

Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Hannah Leubecker was named the 25th-best player in the nation by IL Women.

A top attacker in the nation ⭐️



pic.twitter.com/ZI9WnTw5sa — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) December 1, 2022

Maryland volleyball middle blockers Rainelle Jones and Anastasia Russ were both named to the All-Big Ten second team.

B1G Time Player, B1G Honor@rainellejones0 is named to All-B1G Second team! pic.twitter.com/ESVTJMBn2T — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 30, 2022

First season in the B1G, First B1G Post Season Honor@anastasiaruss8 is named to All-B1G second team! pic.twitter.com/XOVS9Ox3Cd — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 30, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard is the first Big Ten coach to start 7-0 with all seven wins coming by 15 or more points.