MM 11.9: Former Maryland men’s basketball stars shining in the NBA

Former Maryland men’s basketball stars have been balling in the NBA this season. Of all of the former Terps, Kevin Huerter has been the most outstanding this season, shooting nearly 52% from three, which ranks ninth in the league. He is averaging 16.9 points per game.
Huerter has thrived on the Sacramento Kings, on pace to outperform his career average of 11.4 points per game. He has four games with more than 20 points this season. Huerter has also started all nine games.
Kevin Huerter tonight:— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022
26 PTS
5 AST
5 3P
Shooting 53.2% from three — first in the NBA among players with 40+ attempts. pic.twitter.com/CkMfhFWIzE
Also on the Kings is former Terp Alex Len, playing in his 12th season in the NBA. He does not garner a ton of minutes, but played a few against the Magic this season.
Jalen Smith has performed well for the Indiana Pacers, averaging almost nine points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Smith has also played the most amount of minutes in his five-year career with about 24 minutes per game. He has started all nine games for the Pacers.
the pass from Jalen Smith.— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 4, 2022
the finish from Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/ShRwxZAPId
Finally, guard Aaron Wiggins has continued to fulfill his role for the Oklahoma City Thunder, with three starts in seven games played this season. Wiggins is in his sophomore season and looks to improve upon his rookie campaign. He currently averages 5.7 points per game.
AARON WIGGINS CAN FLY ✈️— Thunder Nation (@ThunderNationCP) October 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/v1Y0nAPLEE
In other news
Men’s soccer hosts Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals today. The game will be played at 8 p.m. at Ludwig Field. Colin McNamara had the preview.
Maryland vs. Indiana...— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) November 8, 2022
Two of the most storied program in college soccer
It's always a moment
Maryland football announced its captains for Saturday’s game at Penn State.
Leading us against Penn State— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 8, 2022
Week 11 Captains: @_godof5, @tauliaa12, @rubenknows1 pic.twitter.com/4vj1I2j4W9
Abby Meyers shined in her Maryland women’s basketball debut.
Not bad for your first game as a , Abby Meyers— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 8, 2022
19 pts
6 rebs
5-6 3FG%
2 steals#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/kd8I4SFCnD
Maryland field hockey hosts Liberty on Friday at noon to open the NCAA Tournament, one of five Big Ten teams and one of the four hosts for the tournament.
These #B1GFH teams are going dancing.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022
Who do you have making the farthest run? pic.twitter.com/R4h95ew7bX
Former Maryland football star Jake Funk was cut by the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have waived G Wyatt Davis and cut RB Jake Funk and QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2022
