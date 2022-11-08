Terps in the NFL: week nine

Even though his team didn’t win, Buffalo Bill wide receiver Stefon Diggs still played the best out of all former Terps in the NFL in week nine.

In an AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets, Diggs had five catches on ten targets, which was the worst percentage of his targets he’s caught in a game all season. He had 93 yards on those five catches as the Bills lost to the Jets, 20-17.

Despite losing and having a somewhat off day, Diggs still put up enough yards and catches to stay toward the top of almost every important receiving category. Diggs currently is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with seven. He also has the third-most receptions (60) and receiving yards (857), with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill number one in both those categories. It’s clear to most that he has engrained himself amongst the elite receivers in the NFL.

On Sunday Night Football, Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo started off a drive in the first quarter with a bang. He took a screen pass from quarterback Malik Willis and burst through tackles, getting loose in the open field for a 48-yard gain.

Okonkwo wouldn’t make another contribution to the game, as he was targeted a total of three times and was only able to come up with that one play. He played 35% of offensive snaps for the Titans in the team’s 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After Sunday, Okonkwo has 100 yards receiving this season on just six receptions, but may get more involved in the Titans’ offense in the future.

Coming off one of the most memorable games of his career last week against the Falcons, Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore had his third-worst receiving game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Moore played 98% of offensive snaps and caught just two passes for 24 yards on six targets as the Panthers lost, 42-21.

Despite his over 150 yards receiving last week, Moore has not had his best season in 2022. He currently has 449 receiving yards through nine games, and he’ll have to pick up the pace if he wants to record his fourth straight season with over 1,000 yards receiving. It’s also clear that the revolving door at quarterback for the Panthers is becoming a problem in terms of chemistry. With Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker splitting starts this season, Moore has 49.3% catch percentage through nine games, which if it stands would be the lowest of any season in his career.

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage played every snap for the eighth game this season and had an average game against the Detroit Lions. For the third straight week, Savage had four combined tackles and didn’t record any other stat as the Packers lost, 15-9, to Detroit, their fifth straight loss.

While he’s been a consistent tackling presence for the Packers, the questions for Savage all season have come in pass coverage. He’s currently allowing the most yards per completion (18.7) and the highest quarterback rating when targeted in his career (121.4). He gave up eight touchdowns while targeted last season, and while he’s only allowed one so far this season, the questions still remain about his coverage on the back end.

Other performers