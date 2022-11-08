MM 11.8: Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly receive All-Big Ten tournament team honors

By Ryan Alonardo

After a dominant 17-3 season, Maryland field hockey earned its 34th NCAA tournament bid on Sunday. This comes after a loss in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to Northwestern Friday afternoon, 2-1.

Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly helped Maryland tremendously in the Big Ten Tournament with some impressive performances, and as a result were both named to the All-Big Ten tournament team.

Donnelly scored two goals in Maryland’s first matchup against No. 20 Ohio State, one of which ended up being the game-winner. It came off an impressive corner pass, and sealed her fourth career multi-goal game.

In the Ohio State game, Rose scored her 13th goal of the season, an empty-netter to make it 4-2. Against Northwestern, Rose was the only Terp to score, as she notched a team-high 14th goal of the season in the third quarter off a corner. She also posted a team high for shots and shots on goal in the game.

In the regular season, Rose was magnificent, improving in almost every statistical category from her freshman campaign and potting double-digit goals in both seasons. Her season-high for points was six in the team’s first game against Drexel.

As for Donnelly, the graduate student enjoyed her best college season yet, recording twenty points on defense. She posted a season-high seven points against Georgetown when the Terps won, 11-0.

Both Rose and Donnelly will look to continue their recent success in the upcoming NCAA Tournament when they play Liberty on Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

In other news

Terps men’s basketball began the Kevin Willard era with a victory over Niagara. Sam Oshtry recapped the team’s performance.

Maryland women’s basketball also started its season with a win, beating George Mason. Andrew Chodes had the recap.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a video looking at the success of past years.

This program is storied



Time to write the next chapter pic.twitter.com/p7WwojXXfS — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 7, 2022

Maryland wrestling shared some highlights of Jaron Smith’s emphatic performance that gave Maryland a victory over Duke this past weekend.

The win that sealed a 37-0 shutout over Duke. Jaron put on a show Saturday.#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/JJDT2ytUlD — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 7, 2022

Former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo had an electric 48-yard reception on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

Maryland volleyball shared video of the point that sealed its first Big Ten home win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.