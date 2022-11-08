Presenting Big Ten spreads for week 11

There's just three weeks left in the Big Ten regular season, and every Big Ten team is in action in week 11 with many teams fighting for conference seeding and bowl position.

Let’s get to the lines for the games this weekend, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maryland at Penn State (-12.5)

O/U: 57

Maryland is coming off a disappointing loss at Wisconsin, where Maryland was dominated in poor weather conditions. The Terps fell to 6-3 with the loss and have a difficult stretch of games to close the season, starting with a matchup in State College against a really good Penn State team that just destroyed Indiana, a team the Terps struggled against. The Nittany Lions’ only two losses this season are to two of the top five teams in the country in Michigan and Ohio State. It’s likely Penn State runs the table the rest of the way and finishes with one of its best seasons in the last few years.

Nebraska at Michigan (-29.5)

O/U: 52

Michigan is just waiting two more weeks until its likely undefeated showdown with rival Ohio State in Columbus. Nebraska is just another opponent in the way to that inevitable matchup. Michigan struggled against Rutgers for less than a half this past weekend before dominating an inferior opponent. Nebraska has virtually no chance in this game, making the spread as large as it is.

Northwestern at Minnesota (-17.5)

O/U: 41

Northwestern is probably the worst team in the Big Ten, despite playing better as of late and coming closer to winning than it has all season — excluding its one win this season in week zero against Nebraska. Minnesota is still in contention to win a wide open Big Ten West race, and a win over Northwestern is crucial to keeping its hopes alive. Minnesota should have no problem taking care of the Wildcats at home.

Indiana at Ohio State (-41)

O/U: 58

Similar to Michigan, Ohio State is waiting for its clash — and a chance at revenge — with the Wolverines the last week of the regular season. But first, the Buckeyes have a poor Indiana team coming to town. Ohio State barely escaped Northwestern, 21-7, this past weekend in treacherously windy conditions, but should have no difficulty at home against the Hoosiers. This is the largest spread of any Big Ten matchup this weekend, and one of the largest in all of the Power Five conferences.

Purdue at Illinois (-6.5)

O/U: 47

This is the most interesting and consequential matchup in the conference this weekend. Purdue was upset by Iowa this past weekend, creating even more chaos in the chase for the Big Ten West crown. Illinois is in first place with a 4-2 conference record, while Purdue is 3-3, tied with Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. If Purdue can upset Illinois on the road, it will make this race even more interesting with two weeks to go. If Illinois escapes, Purdue’s bid will effectively end and Illinois will be in the driver’s seat to play in the Big Ten Championship.

Wisconsin at Iowa (-1.5)

O/U: 36

This is another significant matchup for the Big Ten West standings. While neither team has a chance at the first-place Fighting Illini this weekend, the loser of this game will fall to 3-4 and likely be out of the race to win the division. Wisconsin has played a much better brand of football since Jim Leonhard took over, posting a 3-1 record. Iowa looked terrific against Purdue last weekend, even offensively, which is a rarity for this team. This sets up to be a terrific game with serious implications. But, don’t expect it to be pretty with two offenses that don't tend to score a lot of points. The over/under for this game is the lowest of any FBS game that is available at the DraftKings Sportsbook this Saturday.

Note: No odds are available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Rutgers at Michigan State.

