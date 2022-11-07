Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara

Kevin Willard is finally set to make his debut as Maryland men’s basketball head coach. The Terps will host the Niagara Purple Eagles at the XFINITY Center at 7 p.m. on BTN Plus.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara preview
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
The 2022-23 Big Ten men’s basketball preview
MM 10.28: Maryland men’s basketball’s Donta Scott selected to Karl Malone Award Watch List
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Wisconsin preview, men’s basketball and women’s basketball discussion
Maryland men’s basketball media day notebook
Kevin Willard shows urgency, sets tone with “DMV” recruiting as he tries to reignite Maryland men’s basketball
Loading comments...