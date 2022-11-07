Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara

Kevin Willard is finally set to make his debut as Maryland men’s basketball head coach. The Terps will host the Niagara Purple Eagles at the XFINITY Center at 7 p.m. on BTN Plus.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara preview

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt

The 2022-23 Big Ten men’s basketball preview

MM 10.28: Maryland men’s basketball’s Donta Scott selected to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Wisconsin preview, men’s basketball and women’s basketball discussion

Maryland men’s basketball media day notebook

Kevin Willard shows urgency, sets tone with “DMV” recruiting as he tries to reignite Maryland men’s basketball