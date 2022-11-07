How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara

By Max Schaeffer

For the first time in more than ten years, Maryland men’s basketball is heading into its opening contest of the season with someone other than Mark Turgeon at the helm. The new man in charge is Kevin Willard, and with him comes renewed excitement for a new-look Maryland culture.

The Terps’ opponent in their first game is Niagara, out of the MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). The Purple Eagles finished last year in the middle of the pack in the MAAC with a record of 14-16 (9-11 in conference). Niagara features freshman guard Shane Lancaster who played his high school ball locally at St. John’s College High School, the alma mater of former Maryland star Anthony Cowan.

Monday’s contest is one of a string of early games in which the Terps will be big-time favorites and should represent a chance to get some kinks worked out and shake off the rust.

The numbers

Maryland 2021-22 record: (15-17, 7-13 Big Ten)

Niagara 2021-22 record: (14-16, 9-11 MAAC)

All-time series: Maryland leads 2-0

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -17

How to watch and listen

Monday, Nov. 7, 7:00 p.m. EST; XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Streaming: Big Ten Plus — Brendan Hartlove (play-by-play), Josh Caplan (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara preview

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt

MM 10.28: Maryland men’s basketball’s Donta Scott selected to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Wisconsin preview, men’s basketball and women’s basketball discussion

Maryland men’s basketball media day notebook

Kevin Willard shows urgency, sets tone with “DMV” recruiting as he tries to reignite Maryland men’s basketball