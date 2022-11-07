MM 11.7: Maryland wrestling opens its 2022 campaign with three dominant wins

Maryland wrestling opened up its 2022 campaign with three dominant wins over Bloomsburg, Duke and American in its Quad Meet this past Saturday. Saturday's victories mark the first time the Terps have won their first three matches to start a season since 2014.

Maryland opened up the day against the Bloomsburg Huskies. Nine Terps earned wins to start the season with three coming via fall, earning Maryland a 37-6 victory. The three Terps that earned victories via fall were Braxton Brown, Jaxon Smith and Jaron Smith.

Jaron Smith’s win was his first as a member of the heavyweight division. John Martin Best also returned to the mat for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, taking a 13-3 major decision win over Trenton Harder.

Next up was Maryland's former ACC foe in the Duke Blue Devils. The Terps put on an offensive masterclass in their 37-0 beatdown.

Maryland came out of the gate fast, winning its first three bouts thanks to true freshman Kal Miller, who defeated Christian Colman via a 5-3 decision. Michael North continued the offensive clinic with a pin for his second win of the year.

Up-and-coming star Jaxon Smith put on another dominant display with an 18-6 major decision win over Vincent Baker, earning Maryland its first shutout since 2014.

The Terps completed the trifecta on the day with a 29-10 victory over American University. Brown, Miller, North, Ethen Miller, Dominic Solis, Jaxon Smith and Jaron Smith all earned victories, putting them at 3-0 on the season in their individual bouts.

Maryland will look to stay hot as it takes a trip out to the midwest for the Tiger Style Invite at the University of Missouri.

In other news

Maryland football lost a disappointing game at Wisconsin over the weekend. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Maryland men’s basketball opens the Kevin Willard era tonight with a home game against Niagara.

Maryland women's basketball starts its season tonight on the road against George Mason.

Maryland men’s basketball is ready to begin its season at the XFINITY Center.

Maryland volleyball took down the Iowa Hawkeyes for its first home conference win of the season.

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly were named to the 2022 Big Ten All-Tournament Teams.

Congratulations to our 2022 Big Ten All-Tournament Team Selections!!



Hope Rose

Riley Donnelly#BestofTheBest — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 6, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller was ranked second on Meghan McKeown’s top 20 list.

A clear-cut answer: @TerpsWBB’s Diamond Miller comes in at No. 2️⃣ on the ! pic.twitter.com/LUbILUJYSn — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) November 5, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s home opener will be a whiteout this Friday vs. No. 1 South Carolina at 6 p.m.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reached another milestone for the most total yards in program history with 7,170 yards.