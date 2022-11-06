Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s preseason

In a season of newness for Maryland women’s basketball, the preseason ended with familiar, commanding wins. The Terps took their opening matchup over Frostburg State by a score of 113-46 before fending off an early scare from Millersville this past Wednesday en route to a 94-39 victory.

While preseason ball against Division II opponents might not preview exactly what to expect when the Terps kick off one of the toughest schedules in the nation, it gives the fans a glimpse of potential rotations and themes with 11 of 12 players appearing in both games.

Maryland will begin its season Monday at George Mason. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m.

Here are some takeaway’s from the Terps’ exhibition contests.

Abby Meyers looks ready to lead alongside Diamond Miller.

After a suspect first quarter against Millersville, which saw the Terps be neck and neck with the far inferior program, Meyers took over in the second quarter and would finish with a trio of threes made and 19 points total.

“I gotta be a knockdown shooter, so that’s what I’m gonna be working on perfecting everyday in practice and for the games for the big games coming forward,” Meyers said.

Even in limited minutes in the opener against Frostburg State, Meyers impressed in transition and her 29 combined points in the contests led all Terps.

While head coach Brenda Frese said that the starting lineup is still not set in stone, it looks likely that the first starting unit will feature five natural guards with Faith Masonius, Elisa Pinzan and Lavender Briggs rounding out the bunch.

In this offense that Meyers said is still finding its balance, expect her to be Maryland’s top shot-getter with Miller running the show.

A freshman connection.

Newcomers Gia Cooke and Bri McDaniel were very impressive coming off the bench, highlighting the second unit. McDaniel, whose defensive play was praised by Frese at media day, showed why that praise was given, leading the Terps with eight rebounds against Frostburg State before notching three steals against Millersville.

“I like to be very intense and make them uncomfortable,” McDaniel said after Wednesday’s win.

The message from Cooke was similar, who showed her intensity and will against Millersville by making a diving effort for a loose ball early in the game.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s an exhibition game or a regular season game. It’s about sacrificing for each other,” Cooke said.

Cooke was solid on both ends of the floor, scoring double-digit points in both games off the bench.

When asked about McDaniel and Cooke’s contributions, Frese spoke highly of the duo.

“They’re showing that they want responsibility and that they’re ready,” Frese said. “Obviously the two of them do a phenomenal job just to bring in energy with their motor and defensive intensity.”