How to watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin in Week 10

Maryland football looks to improve on its best start in more than a decade in Madison, Wisconsin, against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Terps are fresh off an all-important bye week that has improved their health. Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa avoided a major injury, as he will return from a sprained MCL after he missed just one game against Northwestern. Star freshman Jaishawn Barham and junior Ruben Hyppolite will also return from injuries to provide a much-needed boost to the linebacker corps.

If the Terps can pull off the slight upset, it could be a program-altering win on the track to the “next step.”

The numbers

Maryland: 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)

Wisconsin: 4-4 (2-3 Big Ten)

All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 3-0

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland +4.5, O/U 49

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 5, 12 p.m. EDT; Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

TV: Big Ten Network — Play-by-play: Jeff Levering, Analyst: Anthony Herron, Sideline: Meghan McKeown

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Play-by-play: Johnny Holliday, Analyst: Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports

