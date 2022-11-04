MM 11.4: Maryland football’s Jaishawn Barham named semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

Maryland football true freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been nominated as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Barham joins thirteen other standout freshmen across college football who have the opportunity to bring home the award.

On the defensive side of the ball, Barham has been a stud for the Terps. After seven starts, the linebacker is tied for the team lead in sacks with three and ranks second with 4.5 tackles for loss. Barham’s three sacks also rank tied for eighth place on the sack list among all Power Five linebackers.

In coverage, the true freshman is tied for the sixth-highest rate among all Power Five linebackers with a forced incompletion percentage of 18.2%.

According to the Big Ten record books, Barham’s average of five tackles per game is the most by a freshman in the conference and ties him for seventh-most among all freshmen in the FBS.

Barham was recognized for remarkable play earlier in the season following the tough week six loss to Purdue. The linebacker was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his two sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble against the Boilermakers.

The finalist for the yearly award will be released on Dec. 6, and the winner will be disclosed three weeks later on Dec 29. Barham will look to continue his stellar play and join a notable group of past recipients.

In other news

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped Maryland field hockey’s Big Ten Tournament-opening win over Ohio State.

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament first-round matchup against Northwestern, which will take place this evening.

Maryland women's lacrosse hit the practice field to prepare for its spring season.

Blue sky ☀️

Vibes are high pic.twitter.com/qIHNhkufyC — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) November 3, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer recapped its top moments from the 2022 season.

:

First Win Over Michigan in Program History

First Big Ten Win Since October 2019

Kayla's first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/ISQaI1ycwL — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) November 3, 2022

Maryland wrestling will hit the mat for its first quad meet of the season against Bloomsburg, Duke and American on Saturday.

Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar will look to take down UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the ITA National Tournament.

Respresenting Maryland



Brumfield/Cadar face off against Hance/Wagle from UCLA at 7:00p.m. ET (4:00p.m. PST)#TerpTennis #ITANationals pic.twitter.com/jasA5uirH0 — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) November 3, 2022

Wide receiver Jeshaun Jones got hype at practice with a seemingly impressive catch against Deonte Banks.

Maryland women’s basketball gives a sneak peek at what occurs in the lab as it prepares for its season opener against George Mason.

:



In this week’s shooting series, the players are working on different shots within our motion pic.twitter.com/wdaoVyOH1s — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 3, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball published a hype video for Julian Reese as it gears up for Monday’s season opener against Niagara.