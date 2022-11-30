Testudo Times Podcast: Special guest Boomer Esiason joins

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! This week, the editors are joined by a very special guest and Maryland football legend Boomer Esiason. Before the interview, they break down No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball’s red hot start and Maryland football’s regular season.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Boomer Esiason joins the show for a conversation about everything Maryland football, Maryland men’s basketball, the college sports landscape, his time at Maryland and more!

The interview with Esiason begins at approximately the 39:45 mark of the show.

A discussion surrounding No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball’s 7-0 start and how Kevin Willard has exceeded pretty much everyone’s expectations thus far.

Maryland football wrapped up its season at 7-5...was it a successful one?

