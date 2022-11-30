 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 11.30: Maryland co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller to become OC at Charlotte

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland co-offensive coordinator will go to Charlotte to become the program’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and play-caller, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Miller had been with the Terps for four years as the tight ends coach and was recently promoted to the role of co-offensive coordinator, although he wasn’t given the role of calling plays. Before that, he was a graduate assistant for now-Maryland head coach Mike Locksley when Locksley was the offensive coordinator at Alabama and was also a high school offensive coordinator and student coach at Clemson. He played quarterback at UAB, spending three years on the team before becoming a student coach.

Considered an up-and-coming star in the coaching world, Miller named to the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute in 2021. He received his promotion in the offseason in part because of attempts by other programs to poach him. His coaching ability can be seen through the development of the Terps’ tight ends — still his main position groups — namely Chigoziem Okonkwo, who currently plays for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

In other news

No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball dominated Louisville en route to a 25-point victory. Sam Oshtry recapped the game.

Scott Van Pelt announced that he’ll be at the XFINITY Center on Friday for Maryland’s showdown with No. 16 Illinois.

Maryland kicker Chad Ryland was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Six Terps were All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

Former Terp Stefon Diggs celebrated his birthday Tuesday.

Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones and Anastasia Russ led the country in blocks per set and total blocks, respectively.

Maryland wrestling had seven members of the team ranked.

Terps women’s lacrosse’s Shaylan Ahearn was ranked as the 30th-best player in the nation by Inside Lacrosse.

