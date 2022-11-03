MM 11.3: Two Maryland men’s soccer stars take home Big Ten weekly awards

By Max Schaeffer

This past Sunday, Maryland men’s soccer became the second Maryland team this fall to secure a regular-season Big Ten championship. The team’s tie against Indiana secured it the hardware, and as such, two players received weekly honors.

On the attacking side, junior forward Stefan Copetti was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Copetti bagged the game-tying goal against Indiana that secured Maryland the championship.

On the other side of the field, senior center back Chris Rindov was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. The former walk-on has been an anchor of the defense all season.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball blew out Millersville in an exhibition game to prepare for its season. Read Damon Brooks Jr.’s recap here.

Maryland field hockey took home plenty of hardware on the All-Big Ten teams.

Terps volleyball fell to Penn State, 3-1.

Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby explained his emotional touchdown celebration.

Maryland baseball released its rosters for the annual 2022 Fall World Series, a series of intrasquad scrimmages.

Maryland tennis’ doubles duo of Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar advanced to the Round of 16 at ITA Nationals.

Maryland cross country’s Anna Coffin was honored with the Big Ten Cross Country Sportsmanship Award.