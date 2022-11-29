MM 11.29: Chad Ryland named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Maryland football kicker Chad Ryland was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the Big Ten announced Monday. Ryland was perfect during Saturday’s 37-0 win over Rutgers, hitting all three of his field goals and nailing all four extra points. Ryland finished the regular season with an 80% field goal percentage and only missed one field goal within 50 yards all season.

Ryland was one of the Terps' best transfers this season, as he previously spent four years at Eastern Michigan, where he finished as its career leader in PATs made as well as its all-time leading scorer with 506 points. Going into this season, he had a streak of 17 consecutive field goals made, which he would extend to 24 against Michigan State. That mark set the Big Ten record for consecutive field goals made.

Ryland is one of three Terps invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the only Terp to be invited to the Hula Bowl.

Ryland’s last game of college football will be determined on Dec. 4, when the bowl matchup is set for Maryland.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball moved up a spot in this week’s AP Poll.

Per Andy Katz, this year will be the last of the annual challenge between the Big Ten and the ACC.

Per Andy Katz, this year will be the last of the annual challenge between the Big Ten and the ACC.

Maryland women’s basketball dropped six spots in the AP Poll following a 2-1 finish at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which included a loss to unranked DePaul.

Maryland women's basketball sits at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll after a 2-1 showing in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Against Rutgers on Saturday, Taulia Tagovailoa set the school record for career touchdown passes with his 50th.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Jalen Smith posted a career-high 23 points for the Pacers in a 114-109 loss to the Clippers.

Former Maryland football star Yannick Ngakoue had two sacks on Monday Night Football against the Steelers.