MM 11.28: Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose named to 2022 Pan American Elite Team

Maryland field hockey star Hope Rose received another huge honor over the weekend. Rose was named to the 2022 Pan American Elite Team, which the organization announced Friday.

Released every two years since 2007, The Pan American Hockey Federation releases a team to recognize the best field hockey players in the Americas. This year, Rose was one of 16 women — and one of three Team USA members — to earn the distinction.

As it relates to her competition for Team USA, she was named MVP of the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship.

For Maryland and head coach Missy Meharg, Rose has had a special two years. In her sophomore campaign this past fall, she had a team-leading 14 goals and 36 points en route to earning All-Big Ten second team accolades. Rose was also the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

In other news

Maryland football closed its regular season at 7-5 with a 37-0 blowout win over Rutgers. Read the game recap and the takeaways.

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball improved to 6-0 with a win over in-state foe Coppin State on Friday. Read the game recap and the takeaways.

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball went 2-1 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off this past weekend. Catch up on the loss to DePaul, and the wins against Towson and Pittsburgh.

Maryland men’s basketball is setting the tone for Friday’s massive tilt against Illinois, which will be a ranked showdown and the annual “Gold Rush” game at the XFINITY Center.

It’s Gold Rush week



See you Friday



https://t.co/oyrFkLhLoi pic.twitter.com/foWfbCdwLA — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 28, 2022

The Terps also shared a clip of Ian Martinez’s thunderous alley-pop dunk.

Start your Sunday with @IanJumaine jumping very high pic.twitter.com/NMx1wJ43xf — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 27, 2022

Former Maryland football running back Ty Johnson had quite the touchdown Sunday for the New York Jets.

TY SAYS BYE pic.twitter.com/QlFysFVuw8 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 27, 2022

Maryland football is feeling good after it cruised to victory against Rutgers.

Maryland women’s basketball senior Faith Masonius was recognized for her contributions in the Terps’ three games this past weekend.