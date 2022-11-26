How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland in Week 13

Maryland football is in the midst of a three-game losing streak against some of the Big Ten’s best in Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. Maryland was not competitive against Wisconsin and Penn State, but went wire-to-wire with the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in College Park last weekend.

Maryland sits at 6-5 and has a chance to improve its regular season win total from last season with a win against Rutgers, the same team the Terps beat to become bowl eligible in the last week of the regular season a year ago.

Here’s how to tune into the game.

The numbers

Maryland: 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten)

Rutgers: 4-7 (1-7 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 6-4

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -14, O/U 48.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 26, 12:00 p.m. EST; SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

