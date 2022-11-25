Game thread: No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Coppin State

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball hosts Juan Dixon-coached Coppin State at 4 p.m. for its first game in five days. The Terps are looking to improve on a 5-0 record that has already turned some heads nationally and landed them in the national rankings.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

