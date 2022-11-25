MM 11.25: Five Maryland field hockey players named to NFHCA All-Region teams

Maryland field hockey, which had its very successful season recently come to a heartbreaking end with a Final Four loss to Northwestern, earned a plethora of National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Mid Atlantic Region honors Tuesday. Four Terps made the first team — Danielle Van Rootselaar, Hope Rose, Leah Crouse and Emma DeBerdine — while Maura Verleg made the second team.

The two forwards honored were Rose and Crouse. Crouse is a graduate student who tallied 10 goals and five assists this season. Rose, a sophomore, is far and away the youngest Terp to be honored. Rose played like an absolute star for the Terps, as she led them in goals (14) while also adding eight assists.

The Terrapins’ midfielders to make the list were graduate student Danielle Van Rootselaar and senior Emma DeBerdine. Van Rootselaar was a solid contributor in the middle all season and ended with 12 goals and three assists. DeBerdine featured in 18 games for the Terps and ended with a balanced stat line of seven assists and seven goals.

The lone defensive representative for Maryland was senior Maura Verleg. Verleg, also from the Netherlands, was not only an anchor on a defense that allowed just 25 goals all season, but she contributed nine assists and two goals as well.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball plays DePaul at 11 a.m. today. Read the staff’s preview here.

Maryland men’s basketball takes on Coppin State at home at 4 p.m. Read Ben Dickson’s preview here.

Maryland Athletics wished Terps fans a happy Thanksgiving yesterday.

We are thankful for you Terp Nation!



Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/4m6sBnhzM7 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 24, 2022

