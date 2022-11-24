MM 11.24: Maryland wrestling ranked in NCAA and InterMat rankings

It’s been a long time since Maryland wrestling has gotten any national recognition, but with some impressive recent performances, the Terps are ranked in the NCAA and InterMat rankings for the first time in over nine years.

Maryland are currently ranked No. 24 in the NCAA rankings and No. 20 in the InterMat rankings after the team’s undefeated 4-0 start to the season. The Terps’ most recent win came over Pittsburgh, which is ranked No. 17 by the NCAA and No. 16 by InterMat. In that tournament, five individual Terps were able to win their bouts.

Looking to continue this historic run for the program, Maryland will take on Navy next on Dec. 11th at 2 p.m. with a chance to continue its winning streak.

In other news

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman put Maryland men’s basketball at No. 17 in his top 25 list.

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball released a behind the scenes look of the team’s performance at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

This. Is. What. We. Do.



More to come pic.twitter.com/yAljLbEqRA — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 23, 2022

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball gives a video of the team’s win against Baylor on Sunday.

Former Maryland men’s soccer goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was on the bench for Canada’s World Cup game against Belgium Wednesday.